Texas CB Josh Thompson declares for the 2022 NFL Draft

Texas Longhorns senior cornerback Josh Thompson declared for the 2022 NFL Draft on Saturday, the school announced.

“First and foremost, I would like to thank my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ,” Thompson said in a statement. “Without Him leading me in each step throughout my life, I would not have been where I am today. Secondly, my wonderful parents who sacrificed everything they had to make sure I followed my dreams of becoming a Texas Longhorn. And lastly, every coach I’ve had who played a positive impact in my life and gave me the tools I needed to achieve my dream and become the best teammate and person I could possibly be. To my teammates, I consider you all my brothers. I want nothing but the best for you and want you to go get what’s yours in the coming years. From the time I stepped on campus I felt the love from everyone at The University of Texas. Although I do have one more year of eligibility left, I sat and talked with my family and coaches about the best decision for me and my future. My time here has been unbelievable, and I don’t regret one second of being at this amazing University. With that being said, I have decided to declare for the 2022 NFL Draft. Hook ‘em.”

Thompson is foregoing his final season of eligibility to turn pro after logging 109 tackles (79 solo), 5.5 tackles for loss, one fumble recovery, eight passes broken up, and two interceptions in 45 games (22 starts). As a senior, Thompson started nine games, including serving as a team captain once, before fracturing his fibula against Kansas. He set career highs in tackles (34) and solo tackles (23), recovered a fumble, and returned an interception 27 yards for a touchdown against Texas Tech.

In 2020, Thompson emerged as a starter for the first time, starting 10 games and recording 28 tackles and three tackles for loss. The previous year, Thompson redshirted due to injury after appearing in the first four games. Before that, he was primarily a special teams contributor, although he did start three games at nickel in 2018.

A consensus four-star prospect in the 2017 class, Thompson was ranked as the No. 302 player nationally and the No. 35 cornerback, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings, after playing at Nacogdoches High School.