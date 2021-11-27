3-star LB Eoghan Kerry decommits from Texas

The 2022 recruiting class for the Texas Longhorns suffered another hit on Saturday with the decommitment of Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei linebacker Eoghan Kerry.

After discussion with my coaches at Mater Dei and my family, I have decided to decommit from the University of Texas. My recruitment is 100% open. — Eoghan Kerry (@EoghanKerry) November 27, 2021

The 6’3, 225-pounder picked up his offer from the Longhorns on July 31 and committed to Texas four days later over Arizona, Buffalo, Colorado, and UCLA, his other four finalists. After hosting Kerry for an official visit back in June, the Buffaloes quickly emerged as the favorite to land his pledge after his decision to reopen his recruitment.

A consensus three-star prospect, Kerry is ranked as the No. 671 player nationally and the No. 69 linebacker, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

The 2022 recruiting class for Texas is now down to 20 commitments and ranks No. 8 nationally and No. 2 in the Big 12 after dropping behind Oklahoma with Friday’s decommitment of four-star wide receiver Armani Winfield. Kerry’s decision marks the third decommitment in three days for the Longhorns.

Arlington Martin’s Trevell Johnson is now the only linebacker pledged to Texas in the 2022 class.