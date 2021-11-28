4-star OT Malik Agbo releases top four schools

Four star Federal Way (WA) Todd Beamer offensive tackle Malik Agbo announced this evening that he has narrowed his list of suitors down to four and as expected the Longhorns made the cut.

The Longhorns have been hot on Agbo’s trail for a good portion of the cycle and their efforts have been rewarded with a spot amongst Auburn, Miami, and Oklahoma in his final group.

There is a lot of intrigue with Agbo’s finalist group with how the 2021 season has played out and with the coaching carousel in full swing. Three of the four schools have had less than stellar seasons and one (Oklahoma) just lost its head coach and likely majority of its staff to USC.

This is going to be an interesting finish to a recruitment with some of the variables at play, but it certainly looks like Texas will factor in heavily in the decision come December 15th.