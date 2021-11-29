Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Former Oklahoma HC Lincoln Riley’s USC move is about dodging the SEC and winning a national championship

Folks were surprised when the news broke yesterday that Oklahoma Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley was leaving the program to lead the USC Trojans. However, it’s not an astonishing move by any means, as the Sooners and Texas Longhorns prepare to leave the Big 12 Conference for the SEC as soon as 2023. In fact, Riley’s move makes sense given how California has seen an exodus of top recruiting talent leave in recent years, like Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young, who’s likely to win the Heisman Trophy this year.
Riley’s move is also about winning a national championship – a fact of head coaching life that would become increasingly difficult given the SEC’s minor league pro-like nature.
NEWS ACROSS THE FORTY ACRES AND BEYOND
- Texas men’s basketball takes on the Sam Houston State Bearcats tonight at 7:30pm Central.
That Gregory Gym type work #HookEm pic.twitter.com/5oKzVv3P7U— Party at the Tower Today at 4:30 (@TexasMBB) November 29, 2021
- Oklahoma true freshman quarterback Caleb Williams on the Riley news.
I appreciate all the concerns about the situation but I am also happy for Coach Riley, mama Riley, Sloan and Stella for that huge opportunity ahead. That’s all I plan to say right now! #boomer— Caleb Williams (@CALEBcsw) November 28, 2021
