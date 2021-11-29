5-star WR Evan Stewart commits to Texas A&M

The long, twisting recruitment of five-star wide receiver Evan Stewart finally comes to a close as the elite receiver chooses the Texas A&M Aggies over the Texas Longhorns and the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The one-time Texas commit made the decision after being closely tied to Texas A&M, Texas and even the Florida Gators, before ultimately settling on the Aggies. The 6’1, 175-pound receiver played just three games for Frisco Liberty this season before ending his high school football career.

Evans joins an A&M class poised for its biggest recruiting cycle of all-time, currently sitting both third in the country and third in the SEC behind the Georgia Bulldogs and the Alabama Crimson Tide. Texas currently sits at No. 7 nationally and at the top of the Big 12, but would rank No. 4 in the SEC if the conference change happened today.

The Longhorns now need to find options at wide receiver after missing on Stewart and the recent loss of Armani Winfield from the 2022 group. Stewart was committed to Texas for less than a month earlier this year and seriously reconsidered joining the class, but the speedster opted against it following the six-game losing streak for head coach Steve Sarkisian’s program.

Stewart is ranked as the No. 1 wide receiver nationally and the No. 3 player overall, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.