Longhorn Republic Podcast: Recapping Kansas State

The Texas Longhorns managed to snap their six-game losing streak and with their 22-17 win over the Kansas State Jayhawks, sending the senior class out on a relatively high note.

The game hinged on the performance of junior running back Roschon Johnson, who served as a Wildcat quarterback for the majority of the game, allowing Texas to both compensate for the injuries to the quarterback as well as control the pace of the game. He finished with a career-high 31 carries and 173 yards and a touchdown, capitalizing on the numbers advantage created by the formation.

Defensively, Texas managed its best third-down performance of the year, thanks in part to the fact that they saw the field less than they had all season and won time of possession for the first time since TCU.

