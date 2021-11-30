Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Can Texas capitalize on the NCAA transfer portal?

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian has said he expects major roster turnover this offseason, now that the Longhorns skidded to a lowly 5-7 record in his first year on the job.

But who?

As of yesterday, the names have begun pouring into the NCAA transfer portal, including guys like sophomore Georgia Tech Yellowjackets running back Jahmyr Gibbs, sophomore TCU Horned Frogs running back Zach Evans, former LSU Tigers quarterback Myles Brennan, who’s talented but has an injury history, and UCF Golden Knights quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who’s rumored to be on his to the Ole Miss Rebels but who could fill Texas’ quarterback void, plus a host of offensive linemen and defensive players.

See what the portal looks like for yourself today.

Clemson Tigers defensive coordinator Brent Venebles is the favorite to replace former Oklahoma Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley.

Reports:



Oklahoma to hire Clemson DC, Brett Venables, to be next head coach. pic.twitter.com/jj2XgPNUtW — College Football Mania (@ncaaf_mania) November 29, 2021

Riley’s contract details are insane. No wonder he wanted to move to Los Angeles.