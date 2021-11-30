Texas LB Ayodele Adeoye enters NCAA transfer portal

Texas Longhorns linebacker Ayodele Adeoye has entered the NCAA transfer portal as a graduate transfer days after receiving recognition on Senior Day against the Kansas State Wildcats.

It’s the second time in less than a year that Adeoye entered the portal — days after head coach Steve Sarkisian was hired, Adeoye name surfaced as a transfer candidate, but in June he withdrew and returned to the team.

The decision didn’t pay off with much playing time for Adeoye, who served as the third-string Will linebacker under defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski, appearing in six games and recording seven tackles, including one tackle for loss.

A 6’1, 240-pounder from St. Louis, Mo., Adeoye signed with the Longhorns as a member of the 2018 recruiting class. Ranked as a consensus four-star prospect, Adeoye was the No. 119 player nationally and the No. 6 inside linebacker, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Unfortunately, Adeoye’s career was quickly derailed by a knee injury suffered during a preseason scrimmage, causing him to miss all but the final four games of the season, during which he played sparingly and did not record any tackles.

As a redshirt freshman in 2019, Adeoye started 10 games at the middle linebacker position, logging 45 tackles (24 solo), three tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, two pass breakups, and one interception.

Under defensive coordinator Chris Ash in 2020, Adeoye faced increased competition at the Mike position with former safety DeMarvion Overshown earning the starting job at Will linebacker. Juwant Mitchell won the starting job in the middle, with former walk-on Cort Jaquess listed first as a co-backup with Adeoye.

After spending the offseason recovering from foot surgery, Adeoye suffered what was initially thought to be a minor shoulder injury during preseason camp. He was cleared to play in the opener against UTEP, but did not see action against the Miners.

Adeoye attempted to play against Texas Tech and TCU, recording five tackles, but the injury was ultimately deemed serious enough that he needed season-ending surgery.

In Adeoye’s absence Overshown and Mitchell locked down the starting roles, with David Gbenda and Jaylan Ford also flashing in limited opportunities — by the time Adeoye returned to the Texas football team, he’d missed spring practice and was behind in learning the new scheme.

So with significant playing time looking unlikely next season, Adeoye is once again looking for a new place to play football.