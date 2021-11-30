Texas WR Al’Vonte Woodard enters the NCAA transfer portal

After spending four years with the Texas Longhorns, wide receiver Al’Vonte Woodard entered the NCAA transfer portal on Tuesday as a graduate transfer.

2018 4-star WR Al'Vonte Woodard has entered the portal as a grad transfer after grabbing 7 rec for 62 years during his time at Texas @AnwarRichardson @OBWire https://t.co/I5CzeA7ABF — NCAA Transfer Portal (@RivalsPortal) November 30, 2021

The decision was expected, as Woodard received recognition last Friday on Senior Day.

A member of the 2018 recruiting class out of Houston Lamar, Woodard was a consensus four-star prospect ranked as the No. 104 player nationally and the No. 20 wide receiver, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. His offer list totaled more than 30 schools, so it was considered a significant coup for the Longhorns when Woodard chose Texas over Texas A&M in July 2017.

Woodard showed plenty of promise at Lamar, including running a 4.52 40-yard dash and posting a 34-inch vertical leap — he projected as an outside receiver capable of stretching defenses vertically.

But Woodard was never able to turn his potential into production, redshirting his first season, playing sparingly the following year with three catches for 28 yards and failing to break into the regular rotation again in 2020 with four catches for 34 yards.

A new head coach didn’t help things for Woodard, who was unable to take advantage of the opportunities provided by injuries and attrition at the position — he did not make a single catch in 2021. Entering the season, there was some hope that slimming down to 193 pounds would help Woodard after playing at 214 pounds in 2020, but the weight loss didn’t make help him see the field.

So there wasn’t much incentive for the coaching staff to bring him back for a fifth season on the Forty Acres, ending a disappointing career for Woodard at Texas.