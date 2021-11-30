Texas offers 4-star Oklahoma State RB commit Ollie Gordon

The Texas Longhorns extended an offer to Oklahoma State Cowboys running back commit Ollie Gordon on Tuesday.

A.G.2.G after a good talk with @CoachJeffBanks I have received an offer from @TexasFootball pic.twitter.com/I4aIc23NLP — Ollie Gordon (@Ollie_Gordon2) November 30, 2021

The 6’1, 210-pounder from Euless Trinity held Power Five offers from schools like Iowa State, Washington State, Utah, TCU, Missouri, and Texas Tech when Oklahoma State offered in February, but Gordon only needed several weeks to commit to the Cowboys. Since then, he’s been solid in his pledge to head coach Mike Gundy, but perhaps the Texas offer moves the needle for him.

Gordon’s production has certainly justified the attention — he ran for 2,478 yards and 35 touchdowns this season and 2,083 yards and 28 touchdowns the year before. So he hasn’t only racked up the yardage, but he’s been durable enough to receive 461 carries over the last two seasons.

A consensus four-star prospect, Gordon is ranked as the No. 275 player nationally and the No. 25 running back, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

The offer extended by Texas tight ends coach/special teams coordinator Jeff Banks comes less than a week after Tyler Legacy running back Jamarion Miller flipped to Alabama and registers as notable because the Longhorns already have outstanding offers to uncommitted running backs like former LSU commit TreVonte’ Citizen and former USC commit DeAnthony Gatson. Along with Missouri commit Tavorus Jones, Gatson seemed close to joining the Texas class before the staff opted to take Miller instead.

So there are some notable dynamics at play with Gordon’s offer by Texas in addition to its confirmation that the staff intends on taking a second running back in the 2022 class at a position that can’t offer much playing time next season.