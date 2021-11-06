Post-game reaction: Texas embarrassed by Iowa State

The Texas Longhorns went into Ames at night and came away with an embarrassing loss to the Iowa State Cyclones, dropping their fourth consecutive game for the first time since the 2010 season.

Texas generated just 200 total yards in the game in a game that saw a quarterback change and star running back Bijan Robinson leave the game due to injury. Texas couldn’t manage to stay on the field long enough in the second half to put together any sort of coherent offensive game plan. The defense gave up 476 yards - including more than 300 through the air and 136 yards and two touchdowns to Breece Hall.

With the season rapidly coming to a close, Texas needs to find two more wins on the schedule to make its way into a bowl game.