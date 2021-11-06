Kickoff time and TV channel announced for Texas vs. Kansas

Hoping to arrest a four-game losing streak, the Texas Longhorns will kick off at 6:30 p.m. Central next Saturday on ESPNU at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, the Big 12 Conference announced on Saturday evening.

The game in Austin will mark the 20th meeting between the two programs in a series that began in 1901. Texas has a 16-3 advantage in the all-time series after last season’s game in Lawrence was canceled due to COVID-19 issues within the Longhorns program, including nine players and 13 staff members testing positive. The game was ruled a no contest.

Under first-year head coach Lance Leipold, Kansas is 1-8 overall and 0-6 in Big 12 play with the single win coming in the season opener against FCS opponent South Dakota. Since the Jayhawks were unable to upset the Wildcats in a rivalry game this weekend, Leipold’s team will head to Austin in the midst of an eight-game losing streak.

Texas is under .500 at 4-5 entering a crucial game to gain bowl eligible, an unthinkable proposition when the Longhorns fired Tom Herman following a 7-3 season.