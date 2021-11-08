Kickoff time announced for Texas at West Virginia

The Texas Longhorns are set for an 11 a.m. Central kickoff against the West Virginia Mountaineers when the Longhorns travel to Morgantown on Nov. 20, the Big 12 Conference announced on Monday. The game at Milan Puskar Stadium will air on ESPN2.

The matchup represents the 11th all-time matchup between the two programs, breaking a 5-5 deadlock in the all-time series. In Morgantown, the Horns possess a 3-1 advantage, but the Mountaineers are the only current member of the Big 12 Texas does not have a winning record against.

Last season, a 33-yard touchdown catch by Texas wide receiver Jake Smith broke a 10-10 tie in the third quarter and provided the decisive blow in a low-scoring, 17-13 victory for the Longhorns.

Like Texas, West Virginia currently sits at 4-5 overall and 2-4 in Big 12 play coming off a 24-3 loss to Oklahoma State in Morgantown. The Mountaineers did upset the Cyclones, 38-31, the previous week.