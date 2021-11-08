Winning is Hard Podcast: Struggles at QB, Joshua Moore’s decision to transfer, and more

Another Texas Longhorns loss, another Winning is Hard podcast. Wescott Eberts and Cameron are here to dissect the latest infuriating loss, this time coming against the Iowa State Cylones in a 30-7 blowout.

We start with news of Joshua Moore elected to enter the transfer portal and how that will affect the wideout position moving forward with Jordan Whittington still sidelined due to an injury. Plus, Hudson Card’s struggles in the Iowa State game, Casey Thompson’s injury, and will Texas need to target a quarterback in the transfer portal this offseason? (7:00)

Sark provided injury updates on a few key players including DeMarvion Overshown, Bijan Robinson, and Alfred Collins (12;00).

And will anyone in the locker room stand up and take over the leadership role? (14:00). We conclude with a quick discussion comparing Sark’s first season at Texas with Charlie Strong and Tom Herman. (18:00).

As always, if you have any questions for Friday’s pod drop a comment below. Cheers.