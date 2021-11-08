Watch: Steve Sarkisian’s weekly press conference

The Texas Longhorns’ are in a freefall right now, dropping their fourth-consecutive game for the first time since the 2010 season. The frustrations both in and out of the locker room continue to mount for the Longhorns as they come home for a hopeful get-right game against the Kansas Jayhawks.

Over the last five weeks, Texas went from having an outside shot at a Big 12 title berth to legit concerns about their ability to qualify for a bowl game. The Longhorns could benefit from the extended practice period but needs to win two of the last three games in order to qualify for the extended practice. Thankfully for Texas, they are favored by nearly 30 points heading into the home matchup against a team that currently rides a six-game losing streak.

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian spoke to the media Monday ahead of the home matchup against the conference foe.