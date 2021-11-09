Longhorn Republic Podcast: Trying to figure out what happened against Iowa State

Thanks to a loss at the hands of the Iowa State Cyclones, the Texas Longhorns are riding their first four-game losing streak since the 2010 season. Texas was unable to generate a positive sequence on offense in the second half, putting up one of the worst offensive performances in school history. That positioned the defense to once again struggle with short fields and short rest as they fought against what seemed like an inevitable blowout.

Texas made the switch from Casey Thomspon to Hudson Card due to early-game struggles and a possible injury to Thompson, but nothing sparked the offense and Texas languished for 60 minutes. Now Texas must win two of its last three games to gain bowl eligibility and keep this from getting more embarrassing. So where does Texas look for answers?

