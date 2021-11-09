Bevo’s Daily Roundup: The legend of Texas alum Colt McCoy, now an Arizona Cardinal, lives on

Texas Longhorns alum Colt McCoy is still in the NFL.

Yes, he’s still in the NFL. You didn’t read that wrong.

Currently, McCoy is the backup quarterback for the Arizona Cardinals, where he filled in over the weekend for Oklahoma Sooners alum Kyler Murray. McCoy went 22-of-26 on the day for 249 yards and one touchdown, and he plugged in an additional 23 rushing yards.

As they say, legends never die. They only remain backups in the NFL.

WHAT THE WISE MEN ARE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

Austin American-Statesman: Texas’ Steve Sarkisian should have one singular focus: Go bowling

Austin American-Statesman: Golden: Sarkisian has a hard sell to avoid Texas becoming a lemon

Austin American-Statesman: Curtain rises on radically different Texas basketball season

Austin American-Statesman: Texas still trying to figure things out, from quarterback to winning

Dallas Morning News: Texas Media Monday: Uncertainty at quarterback still looms heading into Week 11

Dallas Morning News: 5 things to know for 2021-22 college basketball season, including start of Chris Beard era at Texas

247Sports: Five bold predictions for the 2021-22 Texas Longhorns men’s basketball team

Inside Texas: Texas vs. Houston Baptist: Some context and three keys

Inside Texas: Run game report: Clarity against Iowa State

Inside Texas: What’s next for the Longhorns at wide receiver?

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

Watch: Steve Sarkisian’s weekly press conference

Steve Sarkisian to evaluate the QB position in practice this week

Texas WR Joshua Moore to enter the NCAA transfer portal

Three banged up Texas players listed as day to day

Texas is a 30.5-point favorite against Kansas

Kickoff time announced for Texas at West Virginia

Winning is Hard Podcast: Struggles at QB, Joshua Moore’s decision to transfer, and more

Longhorn Republic Podcast: Trying to figure out what happened against Iowa State

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

247Sports: Mike at Night: Recruiting notes to start off the week

247Sports: The Stampede, Part II: Recruiting notes on visitors expected this week

Inside Texas: Five-star Arterio Morris ready to sign with the Texas Longhorns

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

Our Daily Bears: 2021-2022 Baylor Basketball Mega Preview: Why Baylor can return to the Final Four

Frogs O’ War: Three up, three down: Chandler Morris for Heisman

Frogs O’ War: TCU’s Chandler Morris named Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week

Frogs O’ War: TCU Coaching Rumor Mill: Leader(s) in the clubhouse

Frogs O’ War: Quick Look: Oklahoma State Cowboys

The Smoking Musket: College basketball is back!

The Smoking Musket: West Virginia has three games to get two

Wide Right & Natty Lite: Iowa State Football Post-Mortem: Texa$

Rock Chalk Talk: 21 questions ahead of the 2021 KU hoops season, part 1

WHAT WE’RE READING

SB Nation: 4 winners and 3 losers from Week 9 in the NFL

SB Nation: Steph Curry drops a 50 piece as Warriors crush Hawks

SB Nation: Najee Harris called out ESPN announcers for wrongly saying he slept on the floor at Alabama

NEWS ACROSS THE FORTY ACRES AND BEYOND

TCU Horned Frogs redshirt freshman quarterback Chandler Morris, who was at the center of a transfer portal controversy in his attempt to leave Oklahoma, is apparently very good.