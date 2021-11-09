 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Texas releases Kansas depth chart

With two more days until Steve Sarkisian reveals the starting quarterback against the Jayhawks, the Longhorns officially have co-starters at the position.

By Wescott Eberts
NCAA Football: Texas at Iowa State Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Facing a four-game losing streak heading into Saturday’s home game against the Kansas Jayhawks, the Texas Longhorns are also facing some roster churn and a quarterback competition in practice this week.

This week’s depth chart reflects both realities.

Kansas depth chart

11 Name No. Name No. Name No. Name No. Name No. Name No.
11 Name No. Name No. Name No. Name No. Name No. Name No.
QB Casey Thompson --or-- 11 Hudson Card 1 Ben Ballard 16
RB Bijan Robinson 5 Roschon Johnson 2 Keilan Robinson 7 Jonathon Brooks 24
WR Kelvontay Dixon 16 Casey Cain 88
WR Marcus Washington 15 Kai Money 83
WR Xavier Worthy 8 Al'Vonte Woodard 9
TE Cade Brewer 80 Jared Wiley --or-- 18 Gunnar Helm 85
LT Christian Jones 70 Andrej Karic 69
LG Junior Angilau 75 Hayden Conner 76
C Jake Majors 65 Logan Parr 71 Rafiti Ghirmai 74
RG Tope Imade 67 Hayden Conner 76
RT Derek Kerstetter 68 Andrej Karic 69
Defense
BUCK END Ray Thornton 46 Ovie Oghoufo 18 DJ Harris Jr. 40
NT Keondre Coburn 99 T'Vondre Sweat 93 Byron Murphy II 90 Myron Warren 92
DT Moro Ojomo 98 Vernon Broughton 45 Sawyer Goram-Welch 91
JACK END Alfred Collins 95 Jett Bush 43 Barryn Sorrell
SLB Ovie Oghoufo 18 Ben Davis 6
MIKE Luke Brockermeyer 47 Jaylan Ford 41 Devin Richardson 30 Jaden Hullaby 29
WILL DeMarvion Overshown 0 David Gbenda 33 Ayodele Adeoye 40 Marcus Tillman Jr. 13
CB D'Shawn Jamison 5 Jahdae Barron 23 Jamier Johnson 31
SS BJ Foster 25 Chris Adimora 1 Anthony Cook 11
FS Brenden Schooler --or-- 14 Jerrin Thompson 28 JD Coffey II 27
CB Josh Thompson 9 Darion Dunn --or-- 4 Kitan Crawford 21
STAR Anthony Cook 11 Jerrin Thompson 28 Chris Adimora 1
Special Teams
PK Cameron Dicker 17 Bert Auburn 45
P Cameron Dicker 17 Isaac Pearson 49 Ryan Bucjevski 8
H Zach Edwards 43 Hudson Card 1 Isaac Pearson 49
DS Justin Mader 54 Zach Edwards 43
KR D'Shawn Jamison 5 Roschon Johnson 2 Xavier Worthy 8 Keilan Robinson 7
PR D'Shawn Jamison 5 Xavier Worthy 8 Joshua Moore 6 Brenden Schooler 14
  • Junior quarterback Casey Thompson’s benching and redshirt freshman quarterback Hudson Card’s subsequent shaky play against Iowa State resulted in a competition at the position this week that head coach Steve Sarkisian will resolve on Thursday. The major factor is the health of Thompson’s right thumb that he injured against Oklahoma and was bothering him in Ames. As a result, Thompson and Card are currently listed as co-starters.
  • The new third-string quarterback is third-year walk-on Ben Ballard, who is making his first appearance on the depth chart after beating out freshman Charles Wright.
  • With the departure of junior wide receiver Joshua Moore following last week’s practice incident with Sarkisian, redshirt freshman Kelvontay Dixon is in line to receive his second career start if Sarkisian opts to open in 11 personnel against Kansas.
  • The shuffling means that junior wide receiver Kai Money, the former walk on, is now the backup to junior wide receiver Marcus Washington.
  • The departure of freshman linebacker Terrence Cooks II last week leaves junior Ovie Oghoufo and super senior Ben Davis as the only two strong-side linebackers listed on the depth chart.
  • At safety, super senior Brenden School remains the co-starter ahead of sophomore Jerrin Thompson after leading the team in tackles against Iowa State with 12, all solo.

