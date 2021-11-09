Texas releases Kansas depth chart

Facing a four-game losing streak heading into Saturday’s home game against the Kansas Jayhawks, the Texas Longhorns are also facing some roster churn and a quarterback competition in practice this week.
This week’s depth chart reflects both realities.
Kansas depth chart
|11
|Name
|No.
|Name
|No.
|Name
|No.
|Name
|No.
|Name
|No.
|Name
|No.
|11
|Name
|No.
|Name
|No.
|Name
|No.
|Name
|No.
|Name
|No.
|Name
|No.
|QB
|Casey Thompson --or--
|11
|Hudson Card
|1
|Ben Ballard
|16
|RB
|Bijan Robinson
|5
|Roschon Johnson
|2
|Keilan Robinson
|7
|Jonathon Brooks
|24
|WR
|Kelvontay Dixon
|16
|Casey Cain
|88
|WR
|Marcus Washington
|15
|Kai Money
|83
|WR
|Xavier Worthy
|8
|Al'Vonte Woodard
|9
|TE
|Cade Brewer
|80
|Jared Wiley --or--
|18
|Gunnar Helm
|85
|LT
|Christian Jones
|70
|Andrej Karic
|69
|LG
|Junior Angilau
|75
|Hayden Conner
|76
|C
|Jake Majors
|65
|Logan Parr
|71
|Rafiti Ghirmai
|74
|RG
|Tope Imade
|67
|Hayden Conner
|76
|RT
|Derek Kerstetter
|68
|Andrej Karic
|69
|Defense
|BUCK END
|Ray Thornton
|46
|Ovie Oghoufo
|18
|DJ Harris Jr.
|40
|NT
|Keondre Coburn
|99
|T'Vondre Sweat
|93
|Byron Murphy II
|90
|Myron Warren
|92
|DT
|Moro Ojomo
|98
|Vernon Broughton
|45
|Sawyer Goram-Welch
|91
|JACK END
|Alfred Collins
|95
|Jett Bush
|43
|Barryn Sorrell
|SLB
|Ovie Oghoufo
|18
|Ben Davis
|6
|MIKE
|Luke Brockermeyer
|47
|Jaylan Ford
|41
|Devin Richardson
|30
|Jaden Hullaby
|29
|WILL
|DeMarvion Overshown
|0
|David Gbenda
|33
|Ayodele Adeoye
|40
|Marcus Tillman Jr.
|13
|CB
|D'Shawn Jamison
|5
|Jahdae Barron
|23
|Jamier Johnson
|31
|SS
|BJ Foster
|25
|Chris Adimora
|1
|Anthony Cook
|11
|FS
|Brenden Schooler --or--
|14
|Jerrin Thompson
|28
|JD Coffey II
|27
|CB
|Josh Thompson
|9
|Darion Dunn --or--
|4
|Kitan Crawford
|21
|STAR
|Anthony Cook
|11
|Jerrin Thompson
|28
|Chris Adimora
|1
|Special Teams
|PK
|Cameron Dicker
|17
|Bert Auburn
|45
|P
|Cameron Dicker
|17
|Isaac Pearson
|49
|Ryan Bucjevski
|8
|H
|Zach Edwards
|43
|Hudson Card
|1
|Isaac Pearson
|49
|DS
|Justin Mader
|54
|Zach Edwards
|43
|KR
|D'Shawn Jamison
|5
|Roschon Johnson
|2
|Xavier Worthy
|8
|Keilan Robinson
|7
|PR
|D'Shawn Jamison
|5
|Xavier Worthy
|8
|Joshua Moore
|6
|Brenden Schooler
|14
- Junior quarterback Casey Thompson’s benching and redshirt freshman quarterback Hudson Card’s subsequent shaky play against Iowa State resulted in a competition at the position this week that head coach Steve Sarkisian will resolve on Thursday. The major factor is the health of Thompson’s right thumb that he injured against Oklahoma and was bothering him in Ames. As a result, Thompson and Card are currently listed as co-starters.
- The new third-string quarterback is third-year walk-on Ben Ballard, who is making his first appearance on the depth chart after beating out freshman Charles Wright.
- With the departure of junior wide receiver Joshua Moore following last week’s practice incident with Sarkisian, redshirt freshman Kelvontay Dixon is in line to receive his second career start if Sarkisian opts to open in 11 personnel against Kansas.
- The shuffling means that junior wide receiver Kai Money, the former walk on, is now the backup to junior wide receiver Marcus Washington.
- The departure of freshman linebacker Terrence Cooks II last week leaves junior Ovie Oghoufo and super senior Ben Davis as the only two strong-side linebackers listed on the depth chart.
- At safety, super senior Brenden School remains the co-starter ahead of sophomore Jerrin Thompson after leading the team in tackles against Iowa State with 12, all solo.
