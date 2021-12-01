Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Former Texas S Kenny Vaccaro is officially retiring from the NFL, intends to launch Esports organization

Former Texas Longhorns defensive back Kenny Vaccaro had a good run in the NFL, most recently with the Tennessee Titans in 2020, from whom he was released this past offseason.

Now, though, the former first round pick is calling it a career, 247Sports reports.

He intends to launch an esports organization called Gamers First.

Austin American-Statesman: Bohls: Texas basketball returns home to Gregory Gym for special game

Inside Texas: Texas supporters launch NIL program that other schools likely will copy

Inside Texas: Navigating the uncharted waters of college football

Texas football’s 2022 conference schedule announced

Texas LB Ayodele Adeoye enters NCAA transfer portal

Texas WR Al’Vonte Woodard enters the NCAA transfer portal

Texas offers former OU LB commit Kobie McKinzie

Texas offers 4-star Oklahoma State RB commit Ollie Gordon

247Sports: Thanksgiving Hoopfest: Liam McNeeley garners blueblood interest

247Sports: Elite EDGE rusher Marvin Jones Jr. considering Texas official visit

247Sports: Four-star LB Kobie McKinzie talks Texas offer

247Sports: Mike at Night: Tuesday recruiting notes on remaining and new targets

247Sports: Mike at Night (Part 2): Late night offensive line recruiting notes

Inside Texas: JTEN: Early Edition - Brown, Campbell, McKinzie, Brice, Agbo

Inside Texas: A sundry of Texas Longhorns team and recruiting midweek notes

Our Daily Bears: Kendall Kaut says goodbye and thank you for reading

Our Daily Bears: Baylor drops to No. 9 in latest CFB Playoff ranking

Our Daily Bears: Matthew Mayer’s subtle reinvention

Frogs O’ War: 2022 TCU football schedule announced

Frogs O’ War: ‘No one was more vetted’ than TCU’s new S&C coach Kaz Kazadi

Frogs O’ War: Everything from Sonny Dykes’ introductory press conference at TCU

The Smoking Musket: West Virginia 2022 football schedule drops

The Smoking Musket: West Virginia football future schedules, opponents through 2029

The Smoking Musket: The Sober Mid-Week Stats Review: Kansas

The Smoking Musket: Top five games for Mountaineer athletics in December

The Smoking Musket: West Virginia dominates Bellarmine, remains undefeated at home

Wide Right & Natty Lite: Iowa State announces 2022 football schedule

Wide Right & Natty Lite: Georgetown transfer Tre King commits to Iowa State

Wide Right & Natty Lite: Men’s Basketball Preview: We’re talkin’ Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Rock Chalk Talk: A (semi) statistical recap of West Virginia

SB Nation: Christian McCaffrey is the poster child for why NFL teams shouldn’t pay running backs

SB Nation: The Seahawks have collapsed, what will ownership do?

SB Nation: Novak Djokovic won’t play in Australian Open over vaccination ‘blackmail’

Texas volleyball’s Logan Eggleston is the repeat Big 12 volleyball player of the year.