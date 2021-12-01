Texas football’s 2022 conference schedule announced

The Texas Longhorns conference schedule for next season has been announced, and no, it’s not in the SEC.

The 2022 Big 12 football schedule has been released. The schedule for Texas is:



9/24: @ Texas Tech

10/1: West Virginia

10/8: Oklahoma (Dallas)

10/15: Iowa State

10/22: @ Oklahoma State

10/29: Bye

11/5: @ Kansas State

11/12: TCU

11/19: @ Kansas

11/26: Baylor — HornSports (@HornSports) December 1, 2021

The Horns will open up Big 12 play in Lubbock before hosting West Virginia for perhaps their final home-opener in the Big 12? You’ll notice that both Texas and Oklahoma are included in the schedule so as of now, the Big 12 is planning to have the two schools for at least the 2022 football season.

It’s also been announced that all of Texas games next year will kick-off at 11 a.m. Just joking... I think.

Take note as well that the Horns start the season with eight straight games before the bye week in late October.

Texas will play the entirety of their non-conference schedule at home, with the Longhorns season-opener against the University of Lousiana-Monroe on Sep. 3. Then Texas will host *gulp* Alabama the following week and then UTSA to close out.