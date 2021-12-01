 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Texas football’s 2022 conference schedule announced

New, 48 comments

The Longhorns open Big 12 play against Texas Tech on Sep. 24th.

By Cameron Parker
NCAA Football: Kansas State at Texas Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

The Texas Longhorns conference schedule for next season has been announced, and no, it’s not in the SEC.

The Horns will open up Big 12 play in Lubbock before hosting West Virginia for perhaps their final home-opener in the Big 12? You’ll notice that both Texas and Oklahoma are included in the schedule so as of now, the Big 12 is planning to have the two schools for at least the 2022 football season.

It’s also been announced that all of Texas games next year will kick-off at 11 a.m. Just joking... I think.

Take note as well that the Horns start the season with eight straight games before the bye week in late October.

Texas will play the entirety of their non-conference schedule at home, with the Longhorns season-opener against the University of Lousiana-Monroe on Sep. 3. Then Texas will host *gulp* Alabama the following week and then UTSA to close out.

More From Burnt Orange Nation

Loading comments...