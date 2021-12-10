Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Oklahoma, Oklahoma State’s football Bedlam rivalry might be over

The Oklahoma State Cowboys want to continue their Bedlam series with the Oklahoma Sooners once the Sooners head to the SEC – a fact that’ll happen sooner rather than later.
Except in football, says Oklahoma State athletic director Chad Weiberg, per 247Sports.
From 247Sports: Weiberg, at the Sports Business Journal Intercollegiate Athletics Forum in Las Vegas, said Thursday that there are “unanswered questions” from a logistical standpoint that need to be clarified should the in-state foes be able to continue their series on the football field. “I’m not saying we would never play them, but logistics need to be worked out,” Weiberg said, per Brett McMurphy. “There are a lot of unanswered questions.”
NEWS ACROSS THE FORTY ACRES AND BEYOND
- Texas volleyball squeaked by the Washington Huskies, advancing to the Elite Eight.
#HookEm pic.twitter.com/kk09Uaf8Hy— Texas Volleyball (@TexasVolleyball) December 10, 2021
- The story that keeps on giving.
Two parents allege in a lawsuit that a pet monkey belonging to Jeff Banks' girlfriend bit their child on Halloween. https://t.co/oBsL0yi0kx— Hookem.com (@bevobeat) December 9, 2021
