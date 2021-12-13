Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Texas RB Bijan Robinson is an early 2022 Heisman favorite

There’s news other than Quinn Ewers coming to join the Texas Longhorns.

Well, kind of.

247Sports recently released their favorites for the 2022 Heisman Trophy, and not a moment too soon. Running back Bijan Robinson, who will be a junior next season, is among them.

From 247Sports: It’s hard to imagine what Texas’s offense or team would have looked like without Bijan Robinson. As a freshman in 2020, Robinson was impressive in a small sample size and had plenty of hype this offseason, but I’m still not sure many expected him to take as gargantuan a leap as he did in 2021. At times, Robinson looked like the best running back in college football (and as Kirk Herbstreit said on the call for Texas-OU, the best player in college football). Robinson carried the offense with over 1,100 rushing and 300 yards receiving, scoring 15 touchdowns. That’s despite missing the last few games with an injury.

For Robinson to be the third Texas player to win the Heisman [all running backs], the Longhorns will need to win in 2022. If they do, he’ll be a contender for the award in his last year on the Forty Acres.

NEWS ACROSS THE FORTY ACRES AND BEYOND

Texas volleyball fells to the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the NCAA Tournament’s Elite Eight.

Texas falls in the Regional Final.



An incredible season comes to an end. #HookEm pic.twitter.com/wLFengTxHx — Texas Volleyball (@TexasVolleyball) December 12, 2021