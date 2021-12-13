Winning is Hard Podcast: Wild weekend in Texas recruiting

Was that the most exciting 72 hours in Texas Longhorns recruiting or what? Wescott Eberts and Cameron Parker are back on the Winning is Hard podcast to recap a wild weekend in recruiting for the Horns.

We start off with the news of offensive linemen Kelvin Banks and Cameron Williams announcing their commitments to Texas (1:30). Both Banks and Williams were committed to Oregon but news of Mario Cristobal’s departure to South Beach caused the offensive lineman to re-open their decisions. We take a look at how this impacts the 2022 class and discuss Devon Campbell and Malik Agbo, another pair of offensive line prospects that are trending in Texas’ direction.

And of course, we talk about the biggest news of the weekend, the commitment of Ohio State transfer quarterback Quinn Ewers (19:00). We look back on his journey, how this may help the 2022 and 2023 classes, and the impact it has on the quarterback room.

We wrap up with a bit of breaking news surrounding Gary Patterson, Kobie McKinzie, and more.