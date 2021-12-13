Former Texas LB Terrence Cooks II commits to TCU

A hit to the long-term depth at linebacker for the Texas Longhorns is now officially the gain for the new staff in Fort Worth, as redshirt freshman Terrence Cooks II committed to the TCU Horned Frogs on Monday.

The 6’2, 218-pounder entered the NCAA transfer portal in early November after apparent frustration about his lack of early playing time for the Longhorns. Less than two weeks later, Cooks took an official visit to Ole Miss and he appeared set to rejoin Coleman Hutzler, who recruited Cooks to Texas as the linebackers coach on the Forty Acres under former defensive coordinator Chris Ash.

But the ability to remain in the state of Texas won out as Recruiting Coordinator Bryan Carrington helped close the deal for TCU. Carrington previously served as the Director of Recruiting for the Longhorns before heading west earlier this year to join the Trojans as a defensive quality control analyst.

Listed as the third-string strong-side linebacker on the team’s depth chart this season, Cooks did not record any statistics at Texas in one appearance against Rice.

Cooks enrolled early with the Longhorns last January after committing in November of 2020 and signing his National Letter of Intent during the early signing period. A consensus four-star prospect ranked as the No. 305 player nationally and the No. 35 linebacker, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings, Cooks chose Texas over finalists Baylor, Georgia, and LSU. In total, he held 36 offers out of Humble Summer Creek.