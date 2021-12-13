4* offensive lineman Neto Umeozulu commits to Texas

The Texas Longhorns continued to add elite linemen to the class with the late-night addition of four-star offensive lineman Neto Umeozulu to an already loaded group.

Umeozulu seemingly played the process close to the vest but was one of the most-coveted offensive linemen in the class. The talent from Allen holds offers from 33 schools but took official visits to just three, the Alabama Crimson Tide, the USC Trojans and the Longhorns. Texas may have benefited from getting the final visit, bringing him in for his official visit in November.

The 6-foot-4, 285-pound guard from Allen currently ranks No. 143 in the country, No. 23 in the state of Texas and the No. 7 interior offensive lineman in the class of 2022. Umeozulu anchored an Eagles offense that ran for more than 4,000 yards en route to a 5-1 district record and a run to the state quarterfinals before losing to Southlake Carroll.

He becomes commitment No. 23 for Texas and gives the Longhorns their fifth offensive lineman of the class, the second of which in the top 150 players in the country. He joins Kelvin Banks, Cameron Williams, Cole Hutson and Connor Robertson in a loaded offensive line class that may continue to grow as the Early Signing Period approaches.

His addition moves Texas ahead of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish for the No. 6 recruiting class in the country.

Analysis:

It has been awhile since Texas has dipped into the Allen high talent pipeline and their timing couldn’t be more on time with Umeozulu. Umeozulu is listed at 6’4, 285 so he is right at that threshold you look for in guys that can stick at tackle and with his wingspan I can see him possibly being a swing man. Comes off the ball with a nasty disposition and a heavy punch. Runs his feet on contact and plays the game the way it is supposed to be played and that is with violence and a bad attitude. He’s insufferable once he gets locked up on a defender and I mean that in the most endearing way possible. He always looking to finish defenders and never settles for just occupying his assignment and you love to see it. Works well in space as a puller and on screens. Pretty nimble athlete for his size and shows good coordination when he has to locate his assignment in space. Limited amount of pass sets on his junior tape. Mirrors and anchors well against defenders, but needs to be consistent with his punch and not overextend. Not passive in pass protection and again you love to see it. I’d take five guys just like him based on his demeanor and disposition on the football field alone.