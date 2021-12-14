Longhorn Republic Podcast: Massive weekend for Texas football

The Texas Longhorns had four days of massive recruiting news that could potentially impact both the short and long-term potential of the program. The Longhorns received commitments from three key offensive linemen, including the No. 15 player in the country, Kelvin Banks, the No. 23 player in the state, Neto Umeozulu, and priority tackle Cameron Williams, adding a ton of size and potential to the offensive line.

Texas also received word that after flirting with both the Texas Tech Red Raiders and the TCU Horned Frogs, elite quarterback transfer Quinn Ewers planned on transferring to the Longhorns and joining in the spring. The former No. 1 player in the class of 2022 reclassified and spent a year at Ohio State, seemingly to capitalize on NIL deals that he was unable to in his home state. So what does the quarterback bring to the table and how does his game adapt to Steve Sarkisian’s offense.

Connect with the show on Twitter and Facebook.

Intro and Outro: Earth, Wind, Fire (Ryan Little / CC BY-SA 4.0 )