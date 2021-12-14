Bevo’s Daily Roundup: LSU HC Brian Kelly exposes his love for Garth Brooks in recruiting process

To be clear, we can’t confirm LSU Tigers head coach Brian Kelly’s love for Garth Brooks.

We just have a hunch based on a video that’s been floating around the ole internet.

Marry this to Kelly’s newfound southern accent and he should be hot on the recruiting trail in Baton Rouge, where he’ll be fanning his mouth after eating someone’s momma’s gumbo.

WHAT THE WISE MEN ARE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

Austin American-Statesman: Golden: Quinn Ewers could become the transfer portal’s poster child

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

4-star offensive lineman Neto Umeozulu commits to Texas

4-star LB Kobie McKinzie flips from Texas back to Oklahoma

Former Texas LB Terrence Cooks II commits to TCU

BJ Foster, Chris Adimora entering NCAA transfer portal leaves Texas thin at safety

Winning is Hard Podcast: Wild weekend in Texas recruiting

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

247Sports: Mike at Night: Rumors heating up as Signing Day nears

247Sports: Breakfast Bites: Tons of notes to start Signing Day Eve

247Sports: The march toward building a special, much-needed offensive line class

Inside Texas: Tuesday: The new style of recruiting at Texas

Inside Texas: Neto Umeozulu, Bravion Rogers, recruiting notes/thoughts

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

Viva the Matadors: The second day of Texas Tech-mas - Kirsten Davis

Frogs O’ War: TCU DT Earl Barquet enters transfer portal

Crimson and Cream Machine: OU Football Recruiting: A quick rundown of recent commitments and remaining targets

The Smoking Musket: Taz Sherman named Big 12 Player of the Week

Wide Right & Natty Lite: Iowa State men’s basketball up to No. 11 in AP Poll

WHAT WE’RE READING

SB Nation: Odell Beckham Jr’s meme TD celebration on MNF, explained

SB Nation: The NFL needs to fix the problems with Thursday Night Football

SB Nation: Joe Judge explains why he believes Giants are building a solid foundation

NEWS ACROSS THE FORTY ACRES AND BEYOND

Texas women’s basketball is once again ranked No. 11 in the latest AP Poll.