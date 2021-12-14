Bevo’s Daily Roundup: LSU HC Brian Kelly exposes his love for Garth Brooks in recruiting process

To be clear, we can’t confirm LSU Tigers head coach Brian Kelly’s love for Garth Brooks.
We just have a hunch based on a video that’s been floating around the ole internet.
Got my coach! @CoachBrianKelly pic.twitter.com/j0nurt5sMa— Walker Howard (@Walker_Howard4) December 13, 2021
Marry this to Kelly’s newfound southern accent and he should be hot on the recruiting trail in Baton Rouge, where he’ll be fanning his mouth after eating someone’s momma’s gumbo.
WHAT THE WISE MEN ARE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS
Austin American-Statesman: Golden: Quinn Ewers could become the transfer portal’s poster child
ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION
4-star offensive lineman Neto Umeozulu commits to Texas
4-star LB Kobie McKinzie flips from Texas back to Oklahoma
Former Texas LB Terrence Cooks II commits to TCU
BJ Foster, Chris Adimora entering NCAA transfer portal leaves Texas thin at safety
Winning is Hard Podcast: Wild weekend in Texas recruiting
RECRUITING ROUNDUP
247Sports: Mike at Night: Rumors heating up as Signing Day nears
247Sports: Breakfast Bites: Tons of notes to start Signing Day Eve
247Sports: The march toward building a special, much-needed offensive line class
Inside Texas: Tuesday: The new style of recruiting at Texas
Inside Texas: Neto Umeozulu, Bravion Rogers, recruiting notes/thoughts
BIG 12 BREAKDOWN
Viva the Matadors: The second day of Texas Tech-mas - Kirsten Davis
Frogs O’ War: TCU DT Earl Barquet enters transfer portal
Crimson and Cream Machine: OU Football Recruiting: A quick rundown of recent commitments and remaining targets
The Smoking Musket: Taz Sherman named Big 12 Player of the Week
Wide Right & Natty Lite: Iowa State men’s basketball up to No. 11 in AP Poll
WHAT WE’RE READING
SB Nation: Odell Beckham Jr’s meme TD celebration on MNF, explained
SB Nation: The NFL needs to fix the problems with Thursday Night Football
SB Nation: Joe Judge explains why he believes Giants are building a solid foundation
NEWS ACROSS THE FORTY ACRES AND BEYOND
- Texas women’s basketball is once again ranked No. 11 in the latest AP Poll.
Holdin steady at 1️⃣1️⃣ this week. #HookEm pic.twitter.com/54PLa5FjTA— Texas Women's Basketball (@TexasWBB) December 13, 2021
- Texas men’s basketball takes on the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions tonight at 8pm Central.
Back at home #HookEm pic.twitter.com/UA6XsLhnba— Ticket Office: 512-471-3333 (@TexasMBB) December 14, 2021
Loading comments...