5-star OG Devon Campbell reveals his finalists

Kyle Flood and the Texas Longhorns will have to wait until National Signing Day for the resolution to an offensive line class that just added three huge commitments in the last three days after Arlington Bowie offensive guard Devon Campbell announced on Tuesday that he’ll commit and sign after National Signing Day in February.

I will be signing and announcing my decision february 3rd ! #AGTG — Devon J. Campbell (@d1campbell_) December 14, 2021

On Wednesday, Campbell revealed that Texas and the Oklahoma Sooners are his two finalists.

The 6’3, 310-pounder has been high on Texas since the Longhorns were the first major program to offer him nearly two years ago. Since then, Campbell has racked up more than 30 total offers and previously had a top five of Alabama, LSU, Oklahoma, Texas, and USC. Georgia also nearly landed an official visit from Campbell last weekend, but he didn’t end up making it to Athens.

Recent coaching changes at LSU, Oklahoma, and USC may have influenced Campbell’s decision not to sign during the early period — after the dead period ends, he’ll have an opportunity to take a second official visit to Oklahoma to meet with the new staff, though he already has a pre-existing relationship with offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh, who was retained by new head coach Brent Venables.

To truly contend for Campbell’s signature, however, the Sooners may have to overcome a significant lead by the Longhorns, who hold all five 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions and all five Rivals FutureCast predictions.

A consensus five-star prospect, Campbell is ranked as the No. 10 player nationally and the No. 1 interior offensive lineman, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.