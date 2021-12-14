5-star OG Devon Campbell set to choose between Texas and Oklahoma

The wait is about to end for Kyle Flood and the Texas Longhorns on National Signing Day with Arlington Bowie offensive guard Devon Campbell announcing his decision on Wednesday between the Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners, finally providing some resolution to the 2022 offensive line class for Texas.

I will be signing and announcing my decision february 3rd ! #AGTG — Devon J. Campbell (@d1campbell_) December 14, 2021

Campbell will make his announcement at 4 p.m. Central on CBS Sports HQ.

In December, Campbell revealed that Texas and the Oklahoma Sooners are his two finalists.

The 6’3, 310-pounder has been high on Texas since the Longhorns were the first major program to offer him nearly two years ago. Since then, Campbell has racked up more than 30 total offers and previously had a top five of Alabama, LSU, Oklahoma, Texas, and USC. Georgia also nearly landed an official visit from Campbell in December, but he didn’t end up making it to Athens.

Recent coaching changes at LSU, Oklahoma, and USC may have influenced Campbell’s decision not to sign during the early period, though Campbell ultimately decided not to use his second official visit to Norman.

So it’s unlikely that the Sooners have overcome a significant lead by the Longhorns, who hold all seven 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions and all 11 Rivals FutureCast predictions.

A consensus five-star prospect, Campbell is ranked as the No. 9 player nationally and the No. 1 interior offensive lineman, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.