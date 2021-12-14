Chris Beard, No. 17 Texas look to rebound against Arkansas-Pine Bluff

After losing their second game of the season to a top-25 team, the No. 17 Texas Longhorns (8-2) are back in action against Arkansas-Pine Bluff (1-10) on Tuesday evening at the Erwin Center.

The Golden Lions may have the best name and logo in college basketball, but that’s about all they have going for them. UAPB ranks 357th out of 358 teams in the KenPom rankings and their only win came against NAIA opponent Arkansas Baptist.

Head coach Solomon Bozeman put his team in the spotlight for an embarrassing reasomn after calling a timeout during a blowout loss to Iowa State and making his team run laps.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff’s head coach called timeout to make the team run laps



Arkansas-Pine Bluff also faced No. 1 Baylor earlier in December, losing 99-54, and have lost their two Big 12 games by a combined 64 points.

This will be the worst team Texas faces all season and it might come at the right time after last week’s loss to now-No. 16 Seton Hall — head coach Chris Beard’s offense failed to score for over seven minutes down the stretch and ultimately lost 64-60.

Texas is now 0-2 against ranked opponents and most likely will not face another one until conference play begins next month.

How to Watch:

TV: ESPNU

Time: 8:00 p.m. Central

Radio: Texassports.com affiliates

Odds: The Longhorns are 34.5-point favorites over the Golden Lions, according to DraftKings.

