How to follow Texas Early Signing Day news

First-year Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian takes his first big recruiting step in reshaping the program in his image on Wednesday as the 23 commits in the 2022 recruiting class are expected to ink their National Letters of Intent and a handful of targets make their decisions on Early Signing Day.

After a monster recruiting weekend that included the commitment of Ohio State quarterback transfer Quinn Ewers, who won’t sign another NLI, the long-term outlook of the offensive line changed the most with three monster pledges. Two of them, offensive tackles Kelvin Banks and Cam Williams, were former Oregon commits, while the third, offensive guard Neto Umeozulu, marked a rare recruiting win for the Horns at Texas high school football powerhouse Allen.

As the day begins, the group ranks No. 6 nationally and No. 1 in the Big 12, according to the 247Sports Composite team rankings, despite a handful of decommitments in recent weeks, including the exceedingly brief pledge of Lubbock-Cooper linebacker Kobie McKinzie, who flipped back to Oklahoma on Monday.

So even with those losses and the six-game losing streak that contributed to Sarkisian’s 5-7 season, the Longhorns enter Early Signing Day with a remarkable amount of recruiting momentum and only a few available spots — the Texas head coach plans on taking as many as 33 players from the high school ranks and the NCAA transfer portal, but can only sign 26 until more players depart the program in the coming weeks.

In fact, for several prospects left on the board — and perhaps even a couple of commits — the biggest question for them may not be whether they want to sign with the Horns, but whether Texas has enough room for them, creating a delicate balancing act for the coaching staff.

Wednesday’s top decisions to watch include Arlington Seguin athlete Xavion Brice, an Oklahoma commit who is also considering Texas and Tech, Little Elm cornerback Terrance Brooks, a longtime Ohio State pledge, Grand Prairie wide receiver Savion Red, and Federal Way (Wash.) Todd Beamer offensive tackle Malik Agbo.

Early signees

Humble Summer Creek OT Kelvin Banks

Spearman WR Brenen Thompson

Aledo S Bryan Allen Jr.

Marlin DT Jaray Bledsoe

Donaldsonville (La.) Ascension Catholic edge J’Mond Tapp

Trussville (Ala.) Hewitt-Trussville edge Justice Finkley

Allen OG Neto Umeozulu

Port Arthur Memorial CB Jaylon Guilbeau

Gardena (Calif.) QB Maalik Murphy

Klein Cain RB Jaydon Blue

Denton Ryan S Austin Jordan

Galena Park North Shore DT Kristopher Ross

Texarkana Texas High edge Derrick Brown

Frisco OG Cole Hutson

Southaven (Miss.) DT Aaron Bryant

Phoenix (Ariz.) Brophy College Prep DE Zac Swanson

Duncanville OT Cam Williams

Arlington Martin LB Trevell Johnson

Austin Westlake OG Connor Robertson

Henderson (Nev.) Liberty ATH Anthony Jones

New Orleans (La.) Warren Easton CB Ronald Lewis

Austin Regent School K Will Stone

Gilbert (Ariz.) Williams Field LS Lance St. Louis

Commitments

Arlington Seguin athlete Xavion Brice — The 6’1, 175-pounder is capable of playing on both sides of the ball, so he could fill need positions like wide receiver or safety. Brice committed to Oklahoma back in July, but after Lincoln Riley left for USC, he took official visits to Texas Tech and Texas while remaining pledged to the Sooners.

Tomorrow I will be making my decision and signing at 7 o’clock in the morning at the mac @SeguinCougarFB @coachjoegordon @Coach_JoeyMoss pic.twitter.com/yiYlzhhKBu — Xavion Brice (@BriceXavion) December 14, 2021

Little Elm cornerback Terrance Brooks — Texas has continued to recruit Brooks, who took an official visit to Austin before committing to Ohio State in late June.

Signing tomorrow at The Star in Frisco Tx @thestarinfrisco during the US Army Bowl and @TakisUSA National Signing Day event Live on Stadium network @Stadium at 8:45am CST. Come show love ❗️ — Terrance Brooks (@Brooks3one) December 14, 2021

Grand Prairie wide receiver Savion Red — A late target for Texas, Red committed to SMU in September, but reopened his recruitment when Sonny Dykes left for TCU and then picked up his offer from Texas at the end of November. He was an official visitor on the Forty Acres over the weekend and the Longhorns are considered the favorite with four 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions.

I will be signing Wednesday, December 15th in the Grand Prairie High Cafeteria at 2:00 p.m. Everyone is welcome!! I want to thank everyone for their continued love & support.#GOGPGOPHERS@gopher_football@GPHSGophers @gpisd pic.twitter.com/dnCkvpF0a1 — Savion Red (@RedSavion) December 14, 2021

Federal Way (Wash.) Todd Beamer offensive tackle Malik Agbo — Officially down to Auburn, Miami, Oklahoma, and Texas, the big offensive tackle has seen his recruitment shaken up by coaching changes in recent weeks as Oklahoma and Miami both hired new head coaches. And Auburn hasn’t exactly been the picture of stability under first-year head coach Bryan Harsin with quarterback Bo Nix and running back Tank Bigsby both entering the transfer portal in recent days. Texas holds all five Crystal Ball predictions made recently and seems like the leader heading into Early Signing Day, but it’s possible that Omeozulu’s commitment could impact whether Agbo has a spot in the class as Texas waits for Arlington Bowie offensive guard Devon Campbell to make his decision in February. Agbo plans on announcing his decision at 4 p.m. Central on CBS Sports HQ.

Mission Hills (Calif.) Bishop Alemany safety Larry Turner-Gooden — The former Arizona State commit took an official visit to Texas in October and is also considering Colorado, Maryland, Penn State, and USC, but it’s not clear if he’s going to make a decision on Wednesday. As of late Tuesday evening, there wasn’t an announcement time set for Turner-Gooden, so it’s possible that he pushes his decision back.

Barring a major surprise, Texas is unlikely to flip Frisco Liberty wide receiver Evan Stewart from Texas A&M, receive a recommitment from Lewisville wide receiver Armani Winfield, or land prospects like St. James (La.) wide receiver Shazz Preston, Humble Atascosita offensive guard Kam Dewberry, Cy Park linebacker Harold Perkins, or Galena Park North Shore cornerback Denver Harris. But any signing day does always possess the possibility for a surprise or two, with Harris ranking as the most likely of those prospects to choose Texas.

Late Tuesday evening, a potential surprise emerged with buzz surrounding Texas and Austin Westlake edge Ethan Bruce, who committed to Michigan two weeks ago.

Another Longhorns target who could decide on Wednesday is Winter Park (Fla.) running back Terrance Gibbs, a former Gators commit who took an official visit to Austin last weekend. However, it’s not clear whether he’ll decide during the early signing period or make his decision in January or February so he can take more visits.

There will also be plenty of coverage in other places. The @TexasFootball Twitter account will announce the new signees as the National Letters of Intent roll in and Longhorn Network also typically has coverage in the morning and early evening. And Sarkisian is set to meet with the media during the afternoon to discuss the class.