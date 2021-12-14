Texas F Dylan Disu cleared to play against Arkansas-Pine Bluff

The Texas Longhorns frontcourt could receive a major boost on Tuesday evening against the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions with the school announcing the medical clearance of junior forward Dylan Disu.

The 6’9, 225-pound Vanderbilt transfer from Pflugerville missed the first eight games of the season while he recovered from a knee injury that prematurely ended his 2020-21 season with the Commodores and will have his minutes restricted if he does make his first appearance for the Longhorns.

Disu started 48 games during his two seasons at Vanderbilt, averaging 10.1 points per game and 6.9 rebounds per game while adding 51 blocked shots.

As a sophomore, Disu was the SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year while excelling on the court — he averaged 15.0 points per game (second on the team) and led the conference with 9.2 rebounds per game. After shooting 36.9 percent from three-point range last season, Disu should help Texas in that department following a 1-for-13 shooting performance from beyond the arc in last Thursday’s loss to Seton Hall.