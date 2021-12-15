4-star DT Aaron Bryant signs with Texas

Four-star Southaven (Miss.) defensive tackle Aaron Bryant has officially put pen to paper and signed his National Letter of Intent for the Texas Longhorns during the early signing period on Wednesday.

Bryant committed to the Longhorns back in April despite holding offers from several SEC powers and never wavered throughout the process.

Bryant held offers from the likes of Alabama, Georgia, LSU, and Ole Miss, but opted for the Longhorns after being heavily pursued by Texas defensive line coach Bo Davis.

Bryant is a consensus four-star prospect ranked as the No. 45 defensive lineman nationally, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings and the 345th-ranked prospect overall.

Bryant joins a very deep Longhorn defensive line class that includes Jaray Bledsoe, J’mond Tapp, Justice Finkley, Kristopher Ross, Derrick Brown, Zac Swanson, and Anthony Jones. The Longhorns absolutely loaded up on big bodies in the trenches this cycle and the defensive staff deserves a lot of credit for keeping it together all the way to National Signing Day.