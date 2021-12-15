4-star RB Jaydon Blue signs with Texas

Former Klein Cain product and four-star running back Jayden Blue made his commitment official by signing with the Longhorns on Wednesday during the early signing period.

The 5’11, 205-pound back is the No. 182 player in the country and the No. 14 running back in the 2022 class, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. Blue decided to forgo his senior season at Klein Cain due to wear and tear concerns along with an added focus on academics and off-field training.

It was a decision that wasn't approved by everyone, but when you take into consideration the usage that running backs endure, especially at the high school level, it was a smart and calculated decision by Blue.

Blue rushed for 3,767 yards and 46 touchdowns during his last two years at the varsity level while also competing in the 100-meter dash and the 4x100 relay for the Hurricanes, posting a personal-best 10.70 in the 100 in his last spring semester, along with a 4.31 shuttle time.

Blue committed to Texas in early February and has served as a valuable in-state recruiter for the Longhorns since then, helping to build a class that currently ranks No. 6 nationally and No. 1 in the Big 12, according to the 247Sports Composite team rankings.

So far, Blue is the only running back signed to the Longhorns in the 2022 class following the recent flip of Tyler Legacy’s Jamarion Miller to Alabama, but will join a loaded backfield alongside Bijan Robinson, Roschon Johnson, Keilan Robinson, and Jonathan Brooks.