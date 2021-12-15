K Will Stone signs with Texas

After receiving an offer from the Texas Longhorns, Austin Regents School kicker Will Stone only took a few hours to decide on where he would continue his future football career.

It was at Texas, of course.

On Wednesday, he made it official by inking his National Letter of Intent with the Longhorns during the early signing period.

Kohl’s Professional Camps rates Stone as a five-star kicker ranked No. 9 at that position and the No. 47 punter nationally.

Kohl’s offered an analysis of Stone earlier this year: Stone recently attended a May 2021 Kohl’s Showcase. The prospect showed well on kickoffs and field goals, as well as punting in the pocket. Stone has a bright future in both kicking and punting. Stone is a talented lefty with an athletic frame. He will have the opportunity to compete at the next level early in his college career. In 2020 at the National Scholarship Camp, Stone scored 23 points on field goals and had an impressive score of 104.18 on kickoffs. Stone has made nice gains as a punter and that should help him with schools looking for a kicker that can punt well!

Stone also received an offer from Michigan State. Once he arrives on the Forty Acres, he’ll have big shoes to fill attempting to replace Cameron Dicker, one of the best kickers in school history. Stone will battle walk-on Bert Auburn for the job.