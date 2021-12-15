No. 1 LS Lance St. Louis signs with Texas

Gilbert (Ariz.) Williams Field long snapper Lance St. Louis out of Gilbert, Arizona, signed with the Texas Longhorns on Wednesday during the early signing period.

He originally committed to the Longhorns back in June, less than a week after picking up his offer form Texas.

The 6’1, 215-pound deep snapper has the potential to key element of special teams coordinator Jeff Banks’ approach in 2022 as the likely replacement for multi-year starter Justin Mader, who’s likely to move on from Austin after he was among the players recognized against Kansas State on Senior Day.

Kohl’s Performance Camps broke down St. Louis earlier this year: St. Louis continues to display why he is one of the best in the country and has the talent to play for any program in America. He has a rare combination of athleticism and snapping talent. St. Louis recently competed at the Kohl’s Western Showcase and finished the day with an average snap time of .66 seconds. He followed up his strong charting performance by running a 4.75 second 40-yard dash. St. Louis has the talent and drive to play the position for a very long time. I can’t wait to see which program is fortunate enough to add him to their roster.

St. Louis is the top long snapper in the country, according to Kohl’s and the 247Sports Composite rankings.