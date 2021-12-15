4-star S Austin Jordan signs with Texas

Four-star Denton Ryan safety Austin Jordan made his commitment to the Texas Longhorns official on Early Signing Day by inking his National Letter of Intent on Wednesday.

Jordan is a 6’0, 190-pound defensive back who has played both cornerback and safety during his time at Denton Ryan, but might projects best at safety at the next level. He’s a multi-sport athlete with the athleticism and straight-line speed to defend long vertical shots, but also the build and physicality to be a big hitter in the run game.

Scouts believe he has the raw tools to turn into an exceptional player with no real ceiling as to what he can be defensively.

Sarkisian is expected to sign two safeties this class, including four-star Bryan Allen Jr. as the Longhorns are losing safeties B.J. Foster and Brenden Schooler.

While not a defensive highlight, here’s a quick look at the talent and athleticism that Jordan will bring to Austin:

It’s also noteworthy that Jordan is teammates with 2023 5-star linebacker Anthony Hill Jr.

Jordan committed to Texas in July over Ohio State and Oklahoma, among others. He’s ranked as the No.