4-star DE Zac Swanson signs with Texas

Four-star Phoenix (Ariz.) Brophy College Prep defensive end Zac Swanson had one of the quieter recruitments in the Texas Longhorns class — after committing to the Longhorns back in late April, the four-star edge rusher kept a pretty low profile.

Swanson doesn’t do a ton of social media, but he held true to his commitment to Texas, making his pledge official by signing his National Letter of Intent to the Longhorns and joining a stout class put together by Texas defensive line coach Bo Davis.

Here is an early evaluation from 247Sports’ Blair Angulo on what kind of player Texas is getting in Swanson:

Well-proportioned frame with decent length and growth potential. Carries weight well and could continue to add bulk. Strong lower half. Aggressive lineman who gets good push at the snap. Shows ability to extend arms upon contact to generate momentum into backfield. Maintains good pad level as he fights through gaps. Flashes nice array of pass-rush moves and knack for shedding blocks. Displays forceful punch and wraps up on tackles, showing awareness in run support. Explodes out of his stance and gets would-be blockers on their heels fast. Could continue to improve gap integrity and refine the routes he takes to the football. Potential multi-year starter at elite Power Five level with chance to garner serious NFL Draft attention.

Swanson joins a defensive line class that includes Jaray Bledsoe (four stars), J’mond Tapp (four stars), Justice Finkley (four stars), Kristopher Ross (four stars), Derrick Brown (four stars), Aaron Bryant (four stars), and athlete Anthony Jones (three stars), who projects to the defensive side of the ball.

There is a lot to like about Swanson and his classmates who are heading to Austin, as the big fellas in the trenches provide a very solid foundation to Steve Sarkisian’s first full recruiting class.

Swanson is ranked as the No. 378 player nationally and the No. 48 defensive lineman, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.