4-Star DT Kristopher Ross signs with Texas

Head coach Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns continued to bolster their defensive line with the signing of four-star defensive lineman Kristopher Ross on Wednesday during the early signing period.
Welcome to the family Kris Ross! (@KRISTOPHEROSS) #22EFFECT pic.twitter.com/3478DjMTHt— Texas Football (@TexasFootball) December 15, 2021
A 6’3, 280-pound interior lineman from Galena Park North Shore, Ross is an explosive player with a high motor and solid footwork. In fact, Ross was an early offer from defensive lineman Bo Davis offered after joining Sark’s staff in January. Ross didn’t wait long, committing in March over LSU, Oklahoma, and USC, among others.
Originally a consensus three-star prospect, Ross was bumped up to a four-star ranking this season and slots as the No. 35 highest rated defensive lineman, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings, as well as the No. 272 player nationally.
BON’s Daniel Seahorn evaluated Ross when he committed:
Ross is stoutly-built interior defensive lineman that already possesses good size and a nice frame at 6’3, 280 pounds. Ross already flashes good functional strength and shows he can consistently reset the LOS by bench pressing offensive linemen into the backfield both against the run and the pass.
Ross is a bit of a one-trick pony as a pass rusher, but his one trick as a bull rusher is effective due to his ability to generate power in his hands and his lower half. Ross does flash an arm over move on tape, but I need to see it deployed more often and for him to diversify a bit.
Ross is particularly good against the run already mainly due to his ability to hold his own at the LOS due to his power. Solo blocking him looks to be a fool’s errand because he can bully his way into the backfield. He is going to be a player that is going to make his living commanding double teams along the interior that should free up his teammates to make plays.
If Ross can continue to grow as a pass rusher, he has a real chance to be a nice building block piece for a defense at the next level.
