4-Star DT Kristopher Ross signs with Texas

Head coach Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns continued to bolster their defensive line with the signing of four-star defensive lineman Kristopher Ross on Wednesday during the early signing period.

A 6’3, 280-pound interior lineman from Galena Park North Shore, Ross is an explosive player with a high motor and solid footwork. In fact, Ross was an early offer from defensive lineman Bo Davis offered after joining Sark’s staff in January. Ross didn’t wait long, committing in March over LSU, Oklahoma, and USC, among others.

Originally a consensus three-star prospect, Ross was bumped up to a four-star ranking this season and slots as the No. 35 highest rated defensive lineman, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings, as well as the No. 272 player nationally.

BON’s Daniel Seahorn evaluated Ross when he committed: