4-star edge Derrick Brown signs with Texas

Four-star Texarkana Texas High edge Derrick Brown put pen to paper on Wednesday, officially signing with the Texas Longhorns during the early signing period.

The Texarkana Texas High product has been magnificent for Sarkisian and the Longhorns through his vocal recruitment both behind the scenes and publicly. Brown committed ot Texas in late July over Baylor and a number of other offers. Now, we get to see what the versatile Brown can do on the field for the Longhorns.

Brown played multiple positions for Texas High, including rush end and outside linebacker, and was recruited by the Texas staff to play a hybrid role much like Joseph Ossai.

“They see me as a defensive end and outside linebacker,” Brown said to 247Sports in an April interview. “Like a hybrid type. I like that because I’m already doing it in high school. Sacking the quarterback makes money.”

The 6’3, 210-pound prospect is ranked as the 20th-best edge rusher, per the 247Sports Composite rankings, but with room to add weight and strength, Brown has the upside to become a starter for the Longhorns.