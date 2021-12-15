4-star DT Jaray Bledsoe signs with Texas

The Texas Longhorns are committed to beefing up in the trenches with the addition of four-star defensive lineman Jaray Bledsoe to the 2022 class during the early signing period on Wednesday.

Bledsoe represents one of the earliest recruiting wins for Texas defensive line coach Bo Davis, who landed the talented defender in a head-to-head battle with Texas A&M. Bledsoe’s commitment was a part of a big day for defensive recruiting, joining the class in late August on the same day as talented edge rusher J’mond Tapp.

The No. 122 player in the country and the No. 21 player in the state of Texas, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings, Bledsoe was a two-way star for Bremond, rushing for more than 1,200 yards and more than 100 tackles as a junior, before moving home to Marlin for his senior year. However, the UIL ruled him ineligible for his final high school season, which allowed him to focus on academics for his final run in high school.

Bledsoe is the highest-ranked defensive lineman in a class that includes seven players along the defensive trenches.

He plays quicker than a 270-pound defensive lineman should, with burst and speed to close on the quarterback and ballcarriers. As a junior with Bremond, he managed 17 tackles for loss — a skill that is sorely needed along the Texas defensive front. If he is able to quickly acclimate to the college game, Bledsoe could potentially find the field early in his Longhorn career.