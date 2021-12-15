4-star CB Jaylon Gilbeau signs with Texas

After committing to the Texas Longhorns twice, four-star cornerback Jaylon Gilbeau officially signed with the Longhorns during the early signing period on Wednesday.

Gilbeau’s recruitment was a long and winding journey that started under Tom Herman, Bryan Carrington and Jay Valai, with the Port Arthur Memorial product committing to the Longhorns in September of 2020, making him one of the first members of the 2022 class. The talented defender remained committed to the Longhorns after the coaching change, but began to waver after taking official visits in the summer.

Following a visit to College Station with Texas A&M, Gilbeau re-opened his recruitment and then eventually settled on committing TCU in September. However, less than two months later he reconsidered following the firing of Horned Frogs head coach Gary Patterson and flipped back to the Longhorns a month ahead of the early signing period.

The 6’0, 175-pound defender has the size and feet to win in press coverage and shows decent ability to find the ball in the air. A consensus four-star prospect, he’s ranked as the No. 160 player nationally and the No. 20 cornerback, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

The Longhorns are currently thin at the corner position, with Josh Thompson heading to the NFL, Texas may supplement the addition of Gilbeau with the transfer portal. That being said, with the secondary currently in a bit of flux, he has an opportunity to impress the coaches early and find his way onto the depth chart.