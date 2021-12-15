3-star OT Cam Williams signs with Texas

Another member of the high-level 2022 offensive line class for the Texas Longhorns is officially in the fold after Duncanville offensive tackle Cam Williams signed his National Letter of Intent during the Early Signing Period on Wednesday.

Listed at 6’5, 360 pounds, the prospect from Duncanville fits the mold of a high-upside tackle body for offensive coordinator/offensive line Kyle Flood to mold into an anchor along the offensive line. Currently ranked No. 462 in the country, his offer list tells the story of his true potential. The top offensive line coaches in the country, including Flood, Bill Bedenbaugh of Oklahoma and Mario Cristobal, formerly of Oregon and now Miami, all wanted to secure his services.

Following the summer visit window, Williams — along with now Texas classmate Kelvin Banks — committed to Cristobal and the Oregon after being thought of as a Texas lean. Once Cristobal made his exit from Eugene, Williams re-opened his commitment and looked to explore his options. Williams initially planned to push his recruitment into the February signing period, but Flood and head coach Steve Sarkisian managed to close things out during last weekend’s big recruiting weekend when Williams made his way to the Forty Acres.

Analysis by Daniel Seahorn:

Williams is a wall of humanity that is featured on the gridiron as well as the hardwood, which is very impressive when you see his size. I’ve seen him listed at as tall as 6’7 and seen his weight as high as 390, with the latter being a bit concerning when you think about the long term outlook for his development. Even at that size, Williams has good movement and he absolutely engulfs defenders as a run blocker and a pass protector. He possesses sufficient functional strength, as he shows the ability displace defenders from the LOS, and on top of that he shows he has a bit of an edge to him as a finisher. I’d like to see him fire off with a lower hat and play with better pad level more consistently, but that is something you are often going to see from a guy of this size. As a pass protector, Williams is an absolute task to try to navigate around and he shows the ability to anchor against anyone who willing to try to power rush him. Guys of this size that possess good athleticism don’t grow on trees so it makes sense why a guy like Mario Cristobal coveted him so highly. I can definitely see the vision, but this will come down to the player and a strength and conditioning staff being committed making sure he reshapes his body and having a position coach that will be able extract the upside out of him.

Oh, if you want to see Williams playing the role of being the bully in his most recent playoff game against Southlake Carroll then check this out:

.@Duncanville_Fb's 6-foot-7 big man knows a thing or two about ing defenders.@BigCamWill put on an absolute clinic against Southlake in last night's semifinal. pic.twitter.com/QLHTdCvKd0 — Robbie Fuelling (@RobbieFuelling) December 12, 2021

