4-star OG Neto Umeozulu signs with Texas

The Texas Longhorns officially added the third member of Kyle Flood’s big momentum swing from last weekend as Allen offensive guard Neto Umeozulu signs with the Texas Longhorns during the early signing period on Wednesday.

Two days before the early signing period, Texas closed with the big man, who announced his decision as a part of #SarkAfterDark late Monday evening. His commitment came on the heels of Texas adding five-star tackle Kelvin Banks and three-star tackle Cameron Williams over the weekend, giving Flood three commitments in as many days.

But the final moments of Umeozulu’s recruitment weren’t without some drama as the Allen product wavered, deleting his commitment video amid a strong push from Baylor.

The No. 143 player in the country and the No. 23 player in the state of Texas, Umeozulu was pursued by Oklahoma Sooners, Alabama, USC, and Baylor before ultimately choosing Texas.

Umeozulu played tackle for the Eagles, anchoring the right side of an offense that likes to run downhill early and often. He will slide inside for the Longhorns to play guard, but he displays incredible feet and balance without sacrificing the physically-dominating play needed in the trenches.

Listed at 6’4, 285-pounds, he will likely add size to an already impressive frame that features an 83-inch wingspan.

Texas currently sits with five offensive linemen committed, the tackles Banks and Williams, with fellow interior linemen Cole Hutson and Connor Robertson in the class as well. The Longhorns could potentially take seven offensive linemen, as they await the signing day decision of Malik Agbo and continue the pursuit of five-star guard Devon Campbell, who announced he will sign in February.

Analysis by Daniel Seahorn:

It has been awhile since Texas has dipped into the Allen high talent pipeline and their timing couldn’t be more on time with Umeozulu. Umeozulu is listed at 6’4, 285 so he is right at that threshold you look for in guys that can stick at tackle and with his wingspan I can see him possibly being a swing man. Comes off the ball with a nasty disposition and a heavy punch. Runs his feet on contact and plays the game the way it is supposed to be played and that is with violence and a bad attitude. He’s insufferable once he gets locked up on a defender and I mean that in the most endearing way possible. He always looking to finish defenders and never settles for just occupying his assignment and you love to see it. Works well in space as a puller and on screens. Pretty nimble athlete for his size and shows good coordination when he has to locate his assignment in space. Limited amount of pass sets on his junior tape. Mirrors and anchors well against defenders, but needs to be consistent with his punch and not overextend. Not passive in pass protection and again you love to see it. I’d take five guys just like him based on his demeanor and disposition on the football field alone.