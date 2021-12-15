3-star ATH Xavion Brice flips from OU, signs with Texas

The Texas Longhorns got their first Early Signing Day commitment out of the way early, as three-star Arlington Seguin athlete Xavion Brice committed to the Longhorns.

BREAKING: Arlington (Texas) Seguin 2022 ATH Xavion Brice flips his commitment to Texas. pic.twitter.com/tWoIH1Jjkx — Nick Harris (@NickHarris247) December 15, 2021

Less than an hour later, the Longhorns announced him as a member of the 2022 class.

Brice was firmly committed to the Oklahoma Sooners, but with the departures of Lincoln Riley, Alex Grinch, and Roy Manning to the USC Trojans, the Longhorns pushed for the flip. Following the exodus from Norman, Brice took official visits with the new Texas Tech Red Raiders coaching staff and made the visit to Austin the following week.

The 6’1, 175-pound athlete plays all over the field for Cougars, playing quarterback, receiver, and in the secondary in his three years of varsity ball. He also competes as a part of the track and field team for Seguin, running sprints and participating in the long and triple jumps.

Brice likely projects to corner or safety for Texas, as the Longhorns look to reload in the secondary and improve on a struggling pass defense.

Ranked as the No. 788 player nationally, Brice is the No. 52 athlete and the No. 111 player in Texas, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.