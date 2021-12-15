4-star CB Terrance Brooks flips from Ohio State to Texas

The Texas Longhorns flipped another key target on Early Signing Day, securing a commitment from Little Elm cornerback Terrance Brooks, a long-time pledge to the Ohio State Buckeyes.

“I feel like it will be special for me, special like home, great relationship with the coaches, and I feel like I’ll be developed if I go there,” Brooks said during his announcement.

The decision by Brooks marked the third flip for the Longhorns on Wednesday after Arlington Seguin athlete Xavion Brice ended his commitment to Oklahoma to side with Texas and Austin Westlake edge Ethan Burke spurned Michigan to stay home.

A 5’11, 190-pounder, Brooks was re-offered by Texas shortly after the new staff arrived in Austin and took an official visit to the Forty Acres in June. Alabama, Florida, and Oregon also hosted the consensus four-star prospect, but it was Ohio State that won out days after Brooks visited Columbus.

Texas didn’t give up on the Texas A&M legacy whose father spent three years in the NFL, but it wasn’t clear through most of the fall whether the on-field results would allow Terry Joseph to close with Brooks, especially with the six-game losing streak.

The Longhorns were able to make a push in the final hours and news began to leak out of Columbus on Wednesday morning that a flip was imminent from Brooks.

With cornerback Josh Thompson off to the NFL and the graduation of Darion Dunn, Texas needed to add depth in the secondary for the 2022 class and Brooks represents a significant addition thanks to his football intelligence, elite wingspan, and strong athleticism.

Brooks is ranked as the No. 59 player nationally and the No. 8 cornerback, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings, making him one of the best players at his position in the country.