Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Texas reportedly suspends DB Ishmael Ibraheem following revenge porn allegations

Texas Longhorns freshman defensive back Ishmael Ibraheem has been suspended from team activities, the Austin American-Statesman reports. The suspension comes after police in Oklahoma filed charges of nonconsensual dissemination of private sexual images.
More from Sportsnaut: An Oklahoma State student told police she was sent a screenshot of a video posted to TikTok that showed her engaging in consensual sex over the summer with Ibraheem. She did not agree share the video, the newspaper said, and following an investigation, Ibraheem was charged under Oklahoma’s revenge porn laws.
WHAT THE WISE MEN ARE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS
Austin American-Statesman: Pflugerville’s Dylan Disu makes impressive Texas debut
Austin American-Statesman: Texas football player accused of sending explicit images of ex-girlfriend
Dallas Morning News: 3 takeaways from Texas’ win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff: Longhorns hold Golden Lions to 31 points
ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION
How to follow Texas Early Signing Day news
Ohio State transfer QB Quinn Ewers is officially a Longhorn
5-star OT Kelvin Banks signs with Texas
3-star edge Ethan Burke flips from Michigan to Texas
3-star ATH Xavion Brice flips from OU, signs with Texas
4-star OG Neto Umeozulu signs with Texas
No. 1 LS Lance St. Louis signs with Texas
4-star DE Zac Swanson signs with Texas
3-star OL Connor Robertson signs with Texas
4-star OL Cole Hutson signs with Texas
4-star DT Kristopher Ross signs with Texas
4-star CB Jaylon Gilbeau signs with Texas
4-star DT Aaron Bryant signs with Texas
Speedy 4-star WR Brenen Thompson signs with Texas
4-star edge Justice Finkley signs with Texas
3-star LB Trevell Johnson signs with Texas
4-star S Austin Jordan signs with Texas
4-star RB Jaydon Blue signs with Texas
4-star edge J’mond Tapp signs with Texas
4-star edge Derrick Brown signs with Texas
4-star S Bryan Allen Jr. signs with Texas
4-star DT Jaray Bledsoe signs with Texas
No. 17 Texas rolls past Arkansas-Pine Bluff in 63-31 victory
RECRUITING ROUNDUP
Dallas Morning News: Texas football 2022 recruiting hub: Longhorns to sign top-rated class in the Big 12
BIG 12 BREAKDOWN
Our Daily Bears: Baylor Football: Early Signing Day 2021
Frogs O’ War: TCU safety Michael Onyemaobi enters transfer portal
Frogs O’ War: Micheal Ibukun-Okeyode signs his NLI with TCU
Frogs O’ War: Chace Biddle signs with TCU
Frogs O’ War: TCU flips SMU OL commit Quinton Harris
Frogs O’ War: TCU officially signs their gunslinger, Josh Hoover
Frogs O’ War: TCU adds to their defensive line with signee Paul Oyewale
Frogs O’ War: Kyron Chambers is officially a Horned Frog
Frogs O’ War: TCU signs Amarillo running back Major Everhart
Crimson and Cream Machine: Recruiting: Sooners secure two more commitments on eve of Early Signing Period
Cowboys Ride For Free: NSD 2021: Ollie Gordon signs with OSU
The Smoking Musket: West Virginia Football Recruiting: Early Signing period real time updates and open thread
Wide Right & Natty Lite: Iowa State football 2022 Early Signing Day tracker
Bring On The Cats: K-State Football Recruiting: 2022 Early Signing Day thread
WHAT WE’RE READING
SB Nation: No NBA player has more career made threes than Stephen Curry
SB Nation: There is a reason Dak Prescott might be in a ‘slump’ and it’s not his calf injury
SB Nation: It’s time for sports leagues to again pause for Covid
NEWS ACROSS THE FORTY ACRES AND BEYOND
- It’s all recruiting news today, folks. Scroll up and dig in.
"Just amazing how everything kinda comes full circle for him and for us."@CoachSark on @QuinnEwers' journey to Texas. pic.twitter.com/84aCDgL6u1— Longhorn Network (@LonghornNetwork) December 15, 2021
Loading comments...