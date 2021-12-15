Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Texas reportedly suspends DB Ishmael Ibraheem following revenge porn allegations

Texas Longhorns freshman defensive back Ishmael Ibraheem has been suspended from team activities, the Austin American-Statesman reports. The suspension comes after police in Oklahoma filed charges of nonconsensual dissemination of private sexual images.

More from Sportsnaut: An Oklahoma State student told police she was sent a screenshot of a video posted to TikTok that showed her engaging in consensual sex over the summer with Ibraheem. She did not agree share the video, the newspaper said, and following an investigation, Ibraheem was charged under Oklahoma’s revenge porn laws.

No. 17 Texas rolls past Arkansas-Pine Bluff in 63-31 victory

