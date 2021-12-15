3-star edge Ethan Burke flips from Michigan to Texas

The Texas Longhorns secured another flip on Wednesday morning with the late and surprising addition of Austin Westlake edge Ethan Burke, who was committed to the Michigan Wolverines for less than two weeks.

Change of plans, staying home. I would like to thank Coach Salazar, Coach Vasek, and Coach Dodge for making this happen. Looking forward to the future pic.twitter.com/Xz9UwRpb7j — ethan._burke (@eburke4lax) December 15, 2021

The 6’7, 225-pounder opted to stay home and play with teammate Connor Robertson after a push from the Longhorns that apparently started on Tuesday evening as several 247Sports Crystal Ball picks were entered for Texas.

Along with former Oklahoma commit Xavion Brice, a consensus three-star athlete from Arlington Seguin, Burke is the second player to flip to Texas on Early Signing Day.

Burke took an official visit to Michigan in late November and pledged to the Wolverines on Dec. 1. Kansas State also hosted Burke on an official visit. Baylor, Nebraska, Texas Tech, and Utah all offered the lanky, late-rising prospect in November.

A consensus three-star recruit, Burke is ranked as the No. 601 player nationally and the No. 38 edge prospect, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.