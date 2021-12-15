4-star WR Armani Winfield commits to Baylor over Michigan State, Texas

One of the wildest signing days in the modern era of recruiting for the Texas Longhorns featured plenty of positive surprises for head coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff, but it did not result in a recommitment from Lewisville wide receiver Armani Winfield, who committed to the Baylor Bears over the Longhorns and the Michigan State Spartans during a Wednesday afternoon announcement.

The 6’2, 180-pounder committed to Texas while Sarkisian was coordinating Alabama during the national championship game won by the Crimson Tide, becoming the first pledge to the new Longhorns head coach.

During the summer, Winfield took official visits to LSU and Michigan State, then decommitted from Texas during the Kansas State game as the 2022 recruiting class hit one of its low points following a string of prospects moving on from the Longhorns.

The Spartans emerged as the immediate, heavy favorite with head coach Mel Tucker signing a long and lucrative contract extension before. On Tuesday, Baylor seemingly had the edge before Texas began to trend on Wednesday morning, with 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions from writers covering the Bears, Longhorns, and Spartans, as well as Rivals FutureCasts.

But the Quinn Ewers effect wasn’t enough to convince Winfield to rejoin the Texas class.

A consensus four-star prospect, Winfield is ranked as the No. 172 player nationally and the No. 26 wide receiver, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. With the Wednesday signings of Savion Red and Brenen Thompson, the Longhorns have two wide receivers inked in the 2022 class.