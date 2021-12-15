4-star OT Malik Agbo signs with Texas over Auburn, others

The Texas Longhorns offensive line recruiting class in 2022 may now be the best in school history with a remaining chance to get better following the commitment of Federal Way (Wash.) Todd Beamer offensive tackle Malik Agbo in an announcement on Wednesday afternoon.

Texas announced the receipt of his signature a short time later.

Agbo chose Texas over finalists Auburn, Miami, and Oklahoma. Coaching changes in Norman and South Beach likely helped the Longhorns, as well as the instability in Auburn with first-year head coach Bryan Harsin losing quarterback Bo Nix and running back Tank Bigsby to the NCAA transfer portal in recent days.

A 6’6, 320-pounder, Agbo picked up his offer from Texas in late February and while contact seemingly decreased between the two sides during the summer, it picked up again in the fall with Agbo taking an official visit to the Forty Acres for the Oklahoma State game.

Down the stretch of Agbo’s recruitment, the Longhorns emerged as the heavy favorite as offensive coordinator/offensive line Kyle Flood assembled an extraordinarily impressive offensive line class to address the lack of signees in 2021 as his predecessor missed on numerous top targets.

Agbo flashes the athleticism to remain outside in college or perhaps to serve as a swing player as Hayden Conner did for Texas in 2021 switching between right tackle and guard. One clip in his junior film shows him passing off a defender slanting inside to pick up a twisting defensive tackle, exactly the type of recognition that Longhorns offensive lineman have often lacked in the last decade. But it will remain an open question whether Agbo has the body quickness to pass set against speedy edge rushers until he shows the capability to do so in practice and games on the Forty Acres.

Areas to improve include ensuring that he gains strength while limiting bad weight and showing more consistent nastiness and ability to finish in the running game.

A consensus four-star prospect, Agbo is ranked as the No. 273 prospect nationally and the No. 21 offensive tackle, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.